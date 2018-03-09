MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chief financial officer for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx will resign next month after more than two decades with the organization.

The teams announced Friday that Roger Griffith’s last day will be April 15 and Vice President of Finance Pete Stene will be replacing him. Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor praised Griffith in a statement, saying his “leadership and decision-making ability” will continue benefiting the teams for years.

Griffith oversaw finances for both teams, including accounting, budgeting, investing and managing the organizations’ salary caps. Griffith also handled basketball operations as general manager for the four-time WNBA champion Lynx.

The announcement gave no reason for Griffith’s resignation.

Stene has been with the Timberwolves and Lynx for 15 seasons and has held his current position for six years.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)