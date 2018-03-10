MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old St. Paul man is in the Ramsey County Jail, accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend’s baby.

St. Paul police say Eric Mercado Magana was arrested Friday during a traffic stop.

Investigators say his girlfriend took her 9-month-old son to a clinic on Thursday. He was rushed to Children’s Hospitals and Clinics after staff realized the severity of his injuries.

Police say the boy had suffered a fractured skull, several broken ribs, a broken toe and multiple bruises.

The woman told police that her son had been in Magnana’s care before she noticed the injuries.

Magnana told investigators that the boy’s injuries were a result of an accident, but doctors say the child’s numerous injuries had occurred on different occasions.

His girlfriend also told police that he had assaulted her a few days earlier.

Magnana was charged with felony assault. The date of his first court appearance has not been announced.