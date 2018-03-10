MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to The Moxy Hotel in Minneapolis’ Uptown, which is as unique as its neighborhood.

Flash on Fleek

1 ½ oz Tattersall Gin

1 oz Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz 1:1 Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into shaker tin, add ice, and shake hard. Strain into a chilled Coup glass, and garnish with fun Grapefruit peel cutouts.

Shiso Pretty

2 oz J. Carver Runestone Rye

¼ oz Honey Syrup *

¼ oz Yuzu Puree

½ oz Cardamom Syrup **

* To make Honey Syrup: Dissolve 1 cup honey in 1 cup water over heat. Store for up to 2 weeks.

** To Make Cardamom Syrup: Smash and lightly toast approximately ¼ cup of cardamom pods (Moxy recommends a mix of black and green pods). Combine toasted pods with 1 cup of Demerara sugar and 1 cup of water. Stir over heat until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool, then allow syrup and pods to infuse for a few days in the refrigerator. Strain off pods and use or store for up to two weeks.

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into shaker tin, add ice, and lightly shake. Strain into a tin mug, over crushed ice. Garnish with a dried apple chip.

Moxy – Minneapolis Uptown is the first of two planned Moxy Hotels in Minneapolis, which promise “all the comforts of your own living room but with the exciting action of a backstage pass.” The design is “rock-chic,” featuring a full bar and sidewalk patio. Cheeky and well-made craft cocktails, and a daily happy hour from 4 until 7pm, will ensure this becomes one of Uptown’s newest hot spots.