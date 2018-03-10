MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth police are investigating the shooting death of a family dog.

A homeowner called 911 Wednesday afternoon after finding his 6-year-old English Cocker Spaniel, named Porter, ailing in the yard.

Porter later died at a veterinarian clinic, where an X-ray revealed that a BB pellet had pieced his heart.

Investigators think someone shot the dog through a wooden fence.

The homeowner says his wife and 2-month-old daughter were at home at the time of the shooting. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Plymouth Police at 763-509-5160, or Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.