MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say nobody was hurt but a home on a northwestern Minnesota lake sustained heavy damage in a fire Saturday night.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:13 p.m. after getting multiple calls from residents on Eagle Lake that a residence on the southeast side of the lake was on fire and engulfed. Crews from Ashby, Battle Lake, Dalton, Evansville and Millerville responded to assist the sheriff’s office.

Fire officials says it’s believed the blaze started in the garage of the residence. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and nobody was home at the time. Authorities say the home is recreational property.