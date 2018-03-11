ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s one of the highlights of the Minnesota State High School Boys Hockey Tournament every year, thought it didn’t happen on the ice.

The annual State High School Hockey Hair Team was announced Saturday night. The No. 3 pick went to Jake Friede of Monticello. No. 2 went to Brady Anderson of Thief River Falls.

And in an unprecedented move, the No. 1 selection actually went back to the Girls State Hockey Tournament. It went to junior forward Carly Beniek of Breck. It’s the first time the top honor has ever gone to a girls player.

The annual Hockey Hair video raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which helps people with disabilities play hockey. The Hendrickson Foundation was started by Darby Hendrickson’s dad, Larry, in Richfield.

Click here to watch the full video.

Here is more information on the Hendrickson Foundation.