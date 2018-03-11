ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Edina’s Sammy Walker has won this year’s Mr. Hockey Award.

The Minnesota Minute Men announced the award Sunday, given to the state’s outstanding senior boys’ hockey player.

Atticus Kelly of St. Thomas Academy won the Frank Brimsek Award, presented to Minnesota’s top senior goaltender.

Greenway’s Grant Clafton and Jeremiah Johnson of St. Michael Albertville received the John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year.

Albert Lea’s Roy Nystrom received the Cliff Thompson Award, presented to the “Old Timer Coach” of the year. Lou Nanne received the inaugural Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

The 34th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was held in St. Paul.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)