MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Law enforcement in Florida have arrested a Minnesota man in connection with a fatal shooting in Minneapolis last month.

Thirty-seven-year-old Antwan Darnell Cosey is being held in Okaloosa County Jail on a murder charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to the 700 block of 18th Street East on a report of a shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive man – later identified as 42-year-old Frankie Golden – with a bullet wound to his chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police Golden was waiting outside to visit with his 9-month-old child. She heard an argument and then a loud pop before Golden ran toward the apartment building and collapsed.

Another witness said she saw a man walk up behind Golden on the sidewalk and tell him to move before pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting Golden.

Police used footage from nearby surveillance cameras, as well as testimony from a nearby building manager and electronic key fob records, to identify the shooter as Cosey.

Police said Cosey left Minnesota March 3 to go to Texas. Florida law enforcement arrested him at a Greyhound Bus station in Fort Walton Beach.