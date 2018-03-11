MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Minnesota man is hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in an apparent double-murder on Saturday in Florida before turning a gun on himself.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Saturday in the Ocala National Forest in Florida. Deputies responded to the area of Forest Road 88, about two miles north of East State Road 40, after receiving a report from a passer-by who discovered the scene just before 11 a.m.

Authorities located an adult female and toddler who had died of gunshot wounds. They were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin and 1-year-old Gabriela Farias.

Sheriff’s deputies also located an adult male at the scene who had suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was still alive. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias of Waconia. Authorities say Johnson is from Holmen, Wis.