Filed Under:Gabriela Farias, Jessica Johnson, Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias, Murder-Suicide, Ocala National Forest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Minnesota man is hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in an apparent double-murder on Saturday in Florida before turning a gun on himself.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Saturday in the Ocala National Forest in Florida. Deputies responded to the area of Forest Road 88, about two miles north of East State Road 40, after receiving a report from a passer-by who discovered the scene just before 11 a.m.

Authorities located an adult female and toddler who had died of gunshot wounds. They were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin and 1-year-old Gabriela Farias.

Sheriff’s deputies also located an adult male at the scene who had suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was still alive. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias of Waconia. Authorities say Johnson is from Holmen, Wis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch