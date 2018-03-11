Filed Under:Ellen DeFilippis, Kidney Transplant, Nancy Carlson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whatever conceptions you have about organ donation may expand your view of what’s possible and what one person can do after listening to Nancy Nelson and Ellen DeFilippis.

Nancy Nelson is a long-time radio and television personality, who in 2008 lost her husband, WCCO-TV legend Bill Carlson, to prostate cancer.

Last November, Nancy found out that her close friend Ellen DeFilippis was dying of kidney failure. Nancy got tested and found out she was a match.

Within weeks, Nancy and Ellen were both in surgery at the Mayo Clinic. Both sat down with Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning to talk about the transplant.

DeFilippis said she had a biopsy last week, which came back clear.

Watch the full interview for more on their story.

