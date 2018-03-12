MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been almost three years since WCCO introduced you to one of our first Kylie’s Kids.

We knew even then, when 10-year-old JoJo was in the hospital, that she was bound to be a big star.

When we first visited, she was at Masonic Children’s from South Dakota, fighting Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer, for the second time.

Later that year, when we caught up with her, she had gotten the chance to not only see One Direction when they were here in Minneapolis, but also got to meet them. She even got a big hug from Harry Styles.

She spent that whole week leading up to the concert in the hospital with a heart tap, was able to leave for the concert and was back in the hospital the next morning for chemo.

Kylie Bearse has been following her updates on Facebook the last few years, and said it was pretty jarring for me to look back and see the difference from when JoJo almost had to cancel an interview because she was feeling so sick.

JoJo is now 13 years old, and living in Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being an actress. She goes by Karee Jo, if you’re looking for her names on credits.

This May will be two years cancer free.

Right now she’s busy with online school and auditions. She’s been in a couple of documentaries and movies.

Remember her missing a Make-A-Wish fashion show, and the nurses on the fifth floor put one on for her? Well Cara Mund — Miss America — is the one who runs it, so they had a chance to spend time with her when she was in Los Angeles and when she was in Bismarck.