MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Feeling drowsy? Today’s the one day you can claim that you’re celebrating a national holiday if you happen to be caught napping at your desk.

Monday, March 12 is National Napping Day.

The day, tellingly, falls on the first workweek day after most people have “sprung forward” and set their clocks ahead an hour.

Happy Napping Day! We're working on a @WCCO #GoodQuestion about napping today, so I'm looking for employers who let their employees nap on the job. Does that exist anywhere in Minneapolis or St. Paul?!?!? DM if you know. Thanks in advance! — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) March 12, 2018

The day is meant to encourage everyone to find a little time to rest up.

The day was the brainchild of former Boston University professor William Anthony, who wanted all of us to realize the health benefits of catching some quality snooze time.