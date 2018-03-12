Filed Under:Grand Portage

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a Canadian man has died after falling from a home without a deck.

Cook County sheriff’s authorities say first responders were called around 5 a.m. Sunday to a home in Grand Portage. Forty-seven-year-old Kevin Morrisseau of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was found unconscious and later pronounced dead.

Morrisseau reportedly fell from a second-story patio door that did not have a deck attached. Authorities say he was an employee at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino and was socializing with friends in Grand Portage before he fell.

An autopsy is being conducted.

