MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two of the most popular artists in the world announced Monday that they’re headed on tour together, and are making a stop in Minneapolis.

According to Variety Magazine, Jay-Z and Beyonce are embarking on the “On the Run II” Stadium Tour starting in June. The tour includes 15 international stops, and 21 stops across the United States. They’re coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, March 19.

It’s the first time they’ll have gone on tour together since the “On The Run” tour back in 2014.

Complete ticket information can be found at both the Live Nation web site and Beyonce’s web site.