MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Josh Groban is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center as part of his arena tour – along with special guest Idina Menzel.

The “Josh Groban: Bridges Tour” kicks off in Duluth, Georgia on October 18, spanning over 17 cities across the country before wrapping up in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on November 18.

Groban and Menzel will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on November 2.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans,’ Groban said. “It’s the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto.”

Special guest Menzel is most well-known for lending her voice to Frozen and its uber-popular song “Let It Go.”

“So excited to join my friend, the supremely talented Josh Groban on tour. We’ve done some great things together in the past but this will top them all,” Menzel said. “And most importantly, can’t wait to reunite with friends and fans everywhere!”

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16.