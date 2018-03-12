Filed Under:Kevin Molino, Minnesota United, Minnesota United FC

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United says midfielder Kevin Molino is not expected to return for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Molino was hurt in a match against Orlando City on Saturday. He left on a stretcher in the 51st minute. The Loons won 2-1.

The club says Molino will undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in the coming weeks.

Molino scored twice in the season opener at the San Jose Earthquakes and assisted the first goal at Orlando City.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch