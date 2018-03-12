OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Minnesota man has died two days after killing his girlfriend and young child before shooting himself.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that 27-year-old Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias of Waconia, Minnesota, died. A motorist found the family in the middle of a clay road in the Ocala National Forest on Saturday morning.

Officials said 32-year-old Jessica L. Johnson of Holmen, Wisconsin, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Gabriela Farias, died at the scene.

Farias was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

