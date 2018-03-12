TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with right-hander Lance Lynn, another patient, low-risk move toward strengthening their pitching staff.

The deal was announced by the Twins on Monday, and Lynn will be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday before taking the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in Fort Myers.

After missing the 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 last year. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Lynn was an All-Star in 2012. He will join fellow newcomer Jake Odorizzi in the rotation, likely with Jose Berrios, Ervin Santana and Kyle Gibson.

To make room on the roster, the Twins released right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday after a three-week stint with the club. Sanchez gets $403,226 in termination pay rather than his $2.5 million salary.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)