Filed Under:Cass County Sheriff's Office, Dylan Joseph Vorbeck, Local TV, Missing Person, Motley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are looking for a runaway teenager.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Dylan Joseph Vorbeck is missing from Motley, Minnesota.

Vorbeck left his home on his own, the sheriff’s office said.

dylan joseph vorbeck Authorities In Cass Co. Seeking Runaway Teen

Dylan Joseph Vorbeck (credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Vorbeck is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or contact your local law enforcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch