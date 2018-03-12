MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are looking for a runaway teenager.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Dylan Joseph Vorbeck is missing from Motley, Minnesota.

Vorbeck left his home on his own, the sheriff’s office said.

He is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Vorbeck is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or contact your local law enforcement.