MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever decided to do a little shopping after you’ve had a few? A new survey finds millions of Americans are shopping while drinking.

The survey from Finder.com shows 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping, racking up about $447 per person, double the amount from the previous year.

Food is the top purchase made followed by shoes and clothes.

A significant number of people also said they gamble online while tipsy.

The survey found that men were more likely to shop drunkenly, or at least to spend more than women. Their average topped $500, whereas women on average kept it to roughly half that figure.

