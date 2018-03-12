MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the Minnesota Vikings have been heavily connected to free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins in the past couple of weeks, the team has reportedly reached out to another veteran quarterback.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings have inquired about Drew Brees, who is set to become a free agent after he and the New Orleans Saints failed to announce a new deal before the legal tampering period began.

Just said on @nflnetwork: The #Vikings have made a call on Drew Brees, per league source. Their plan going into the day was to engage agents for all their QB options. Well, Brees is technically available. No stone unturned. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2018

Brees could still return to the Saints, and the Vikings may just be using Brees as leverage in negotiations with Cousins, but the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer would certainly be an upgrade for the team, if only for a couple of years.

In his career, Brees has thrown for more than 70,000 yards and nearly 500 touchdowns. He was named MVP when the Saints beat the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Brees has also played against the Vikings in two of the franchise’s most memorable games – the 2009 NFC Championship game, which the Saints won in overtime after a late Brett Favre interception, and, of course, the Minneapolis Miracle.