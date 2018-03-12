BENSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say “numerous injuries” are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at an intersection and involved a transport van from Hancock Public School.

A news release says “many responder units” were sent because of reports of numerous injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

