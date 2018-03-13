Get ready to toast to Ireland’s most beloved saint this St. Patrick’s Day with these five delicious drink recipes. With a little effort, these boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty’s Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to. So skip the crowds, long lines and Uber surcharges this year by opting to host your own Irish shenanigan amongst friends and one tipsy leprechaun.

Boozy Shamrock Shake

Ingredients

4 cups Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4 cup Milk

2 oz Creme de Menthe

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

Green Food Coloring

Whipped cream

Cherries (optional)

Directions

In a blender combine the vanilla ice cream, milk, Creme de Menthe, vanilla vodka and food coloring. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into glasses. Top with whip cream and a cherry to garnish.

Pot of Gold

Ingredients

1.5 oz Vodka

1.5 oz Baileys

Splash of Kahlua

Splash of Milk

Whip Cream

Lucky Charm Marshmallows

Directions

In a cocktail shaker combine the vodka, Baileys, Kahlua, milk and shake.

Pour the cocktail into a rocks glass over ice.

Top with whip cream.

Garnish with Lucky Charms Marshmallows.

Sparkling Shamrock

Ingredients

Champagne

Midori Melon Liqueur

Sugar

Green food coloring

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the sugar and a few drops of green food coloring. Mix to combine until the sugar turns green. Take a champagne flute and wet the rim of the glass. Dip the rim into the green sugar to line the glass. Fill up 3/4 of the glass with champagne. Add a shot of Midori Melon Liqueur. Serve and Enjoy.

The Irish Mule