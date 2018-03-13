MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The quarterback who last season led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2009 reportedly intends on signing with the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 30-year-old Case Keenum, who was one of the NFL’s top free agents, will sign with the new team when the 2018 free agency officially begins Wednesday.

In the 2017-2018 season, Keenum completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Vikings went 11-3 in his regular-season starts in place of an injured Sam Bradford.

Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, is the top free-agent quarterback available (not counting Drew Brees, who is expected to remain in New Orleans).

Cousins’ market will likely come down to the Vikings, Jets or possibly the Cardinals.