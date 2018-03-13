With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, bake a little extra luck with delicious desserts. Pastry Chef Amy DeSanto from Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd, shared this recipe for Guinness Chocolate Caramel Bread Pudding.
Guinness Chocolate Caramel Bread Pudding
3 Cups French or ciabatta bread
1 Cup cake donuts
1 3/4 Cups Guinness (separated)
1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 Cup granulated sugar
Pinch of salt
4 eggs
1 1/2 Cup semi sweet chocolate chunks(separated)
3 TBL. melted butter
2 tsp. vanilla
8-10 caramels cut into small pieces
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Cut bread into small cubes and slice doughnuts into rings. Keeping them separate bake for approximately 15 minutes until dried out.
- Place bread cubes in bowl and pour 1 1/4C. beer slowly in. Toss slightly.
- Bring to a simmer cream, sugar, salt and 1/2C. beer and remove from heat.
- Slowly pour warm liquid into lightly mixed eggs
- Add 1 cup chocolate chunks and stir until chocolate is melted. Stir in butter and vanilla
- Place bread, donut slices, caramel pieces and remaining chocolate chunks into greased 8×8 pan or individual serving dishes.
- Pour liquid over bread mixture and allow to sit for about 1/2 hour.
- Bake in a water bath until custard is set or reaches 170 degrees.