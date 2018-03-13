MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who ran the state’s computer system for vehicle licensing has been fired.

Drivers have had long wait times for car tabs and titles ever since the new $93 million computer system went online last summer.

The Department of Public Safety says it needs another $43 million to fix the problems.

Four months ago, the department’s chief business technology officer, Paul Meekin, was put on leave. Now he’s been fired.

Meekin says the success of a government project is never just one person’s responsibility.