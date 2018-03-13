ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A rally was held Tuesday at the State Capitol for people who help those with disabilities.

Organizers of the rally say the Minnesota Department of Human Services recently announced a seven percent rate cut for non-profit providers of service to people with disabilities. The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation says they need stability that will allow them to pay their staff competitive wages.

We talked to one woman who has been a personal care attendant for 15 years.

“They’ve made my life better for working with them. They’re just incredible, kind loving human beings and they just would like the opportunities that everyone else has in life,” Personal Care Attendant Lynn Kujak said.

Some of the people with disabilities had appointments with their individual legislators on Tuesday.