(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When someone close to you is stress out, does it tend to make your anxiety go up as well?

According to new research, stress could actually be contagious.

The researchers used pairs of mice, submitted one to mild stress and then teamed them back up.

Both mice showed the same signs of stress.

The study suggests that stress could be, among other things, a sign of empathy for those around us. It could also be a function of hormones.

The study said that even if stress is “contagious,” you can avoid catching it by paying attention to your own emotions and taking a step back when confronted by someone whose stress levels are running high.