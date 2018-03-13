MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ryan Calder and his family are loading up on Minnesota Vikings gear at the Vikings Locker Room at U.S. Bank Stadium before heading back north to Canada.

“It’s awesome, I feel at home,” Calder said.

But there are a few things missing from the shopping list, specifically the Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford jerseys.

Although they are on display next to names like Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, they may soon be relegated to the sale rack, just like Case Keenum’s.

“But unfortunately I already bought a Teddy jersey and a hoodie, and my son has one, too,” he said. “So we’ll be in the market for some new jerseys soon.”

People can make customer jerseys at the Vikings Locker Room. Staff told WCCO one man already ordered a Kirk Cousins jersey after learning the free agent was going to sign with the team on a three-year, $84-million contract.

Calder is not in a rush to order one of his own.

“[Cousins] is unproven in the playoffs. I know he has a great arm and he’s passed for 4,000 yards in four-consecutive seasons,” Calder said. “But it’s a new team, new offense and just have to wait and see what happens, I guess.”

Calder wishes Bridgewater was given one more chance to don the purple and gold. But he is optimistic about Cousins, who told WCCO over Super Bowl weekend that Minneapolis could be his next home.

“There’s certainly a lot to like about living up here and playing up here,” Cousins said while on the red carpet for the EA Sports Bowl.

Calder did have a jersey made for his son, but of Everson Griffen, the leader of a dominant defense filled with players he worries will not be paid thanks to Cousins’ contract.

“I’m really excited for our defense, and I don’t want them to lose the guys that they have to sign next year,” Calder said.

Staff at the store said it is highly likely the Bradford and Bridgewater jerseys will be discounted starting Tuesday.

And as soon as the Vikings officially announce the Cousins signing, expect to see that jersey on the racks, too.