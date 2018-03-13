MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The day before free agency has been a big one for the Minnesota Vikings.

First, it was news of Case Keenum intending to sign with the Denver Broncos. Secondly, it was Kirk Cousins intending to sign with the Vikings. Thirdly, it was Sam Bradford intending to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, it’s Teddy Bridgewater’s time.

According to WCCO’s Mark Rosen, former Vikings quarterback Bridgewater is finalizing a deal with the New York Jets.

The spending spree on QB’s. Cousins to Vikings, Bradford to Cardinals, Keenum to Broncos, Bridgewater to Jets is getting finalized. — Mark Rosen (@WCCORosen) March 13, 2018

Details on the deal have not been disclosed.

Bridgewater was once considered the future of the Vikings.

The Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 draft. He became the full-time starter in 2015, and was expected to maintain that title in 2016 before suffering a gruesome knee injury in practice.

After more than a year of recovery, Bridgewater took the field only once during the 2017-2018 season in a blowout win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the uproarious response from the crowd, Bridgewater went 0-for-2 and had a pass tipped for an interception.

In his one full season as a starter, Bridgewater completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and a division title.

The only other quarterback currently signed by the Vikings is former undrafted free agent Kyle Sloter.