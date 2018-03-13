MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears Sam Bradford’s time with the Minnesota Vikings is over after two seasons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bradford intends to sign a contract with the Arizona Cardinals when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday. Bradford had just two starts for the Vikings in the 2017 season, coming down with a knee injury after leading the Vikings over the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Sam Bradford intends to sign with Arizona, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

The Vikings traded their 2017 first-round pick for Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater went down with a catastrophic leg injury during a non-contact drill before the start of the 2016 season. Bradford went onto pass for more than 3,800 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The Vikings started that season 5-0 before finishing 8-8 to miss the playoffs.

The move for Bradford also comes after the Vikings are set to sign Kirk Cousins as early as Wednesday, according WCCO’s Mark Rosen. Case Keenum, the Vikings’ 2017 starter for all but two games, is set to sign with the Denver Broncos.