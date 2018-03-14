MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody after allegedly using pepper spray on two employees during a bank robbery before fleeing on an ATV.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old William Lindeman is jailed on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a robbery around 11:40 a.m. at the American Bank in Orr. Two employees were treated at the hospital after Lindeman allegedly used pepper spray on them.

Lindeman reportedly left the bank on an ATV, and a 911 caller reported an ATV at a location just north of Orr after the robbery. Authorities responded to that location and took Lindeman into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Lindeman is the only suspect in the robbery.