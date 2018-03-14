EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Few people are more excited about the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins than Dan Redpath.

“Training camp could be a great couple of weeks for us,” smiles Redpath.

He is excited not just for what Cousins could mean to the team’s Super Bowl chances, but also to his nearby craft beer business.

Union 32 Craft House is just a stone’s throw from the Viking’s sparkling new Eagan training facility.

“We started the process of leasing this space before it was announced. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Redpath said.

So when Vikings training camp opens in late July, Redpath can see fans flooding in.

Having the likes of Kirk Cousins at camp can only help.

“You look at the three Vikings quarterbacks that just left at a total of $45 million at the different team that they’re with, it makes it look like the Cousins move was — it’s absolutely going to improve our team,” Redpath said.

Other fans think the Cousins signing is the best and biggest move since Brett Farve was paraded into town.

“All these quarterbacks are coming in at a high price right now so I think you got to put the money down for the quarterback,” Keegan Connor said.

It seemed more than a bit out of place that the lone person walking the training facility perimeter on Wednesday was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat.

A division rivalry that will only get more heated when two top tier NFL quarterbacks face off next fall.

“Hopefully, they can keep it going, NFC championship. You gotta win next year, but we’re getting better,” fan Jordan Mitteco said.