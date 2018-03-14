MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Lakeville man is charged with fleecing $740,000 from senior citizens in a precious metals investment scheme.

Minnesota Department of Commerce officials says David Thomas Rougier, 45, was indicted Wednesday on mail fraud and wire fraud charges in U.S. District Court.

Rougier, a former investment agent and advisor, is accused of running a scam where he would purchase cold and silver on behalf of an individual, claiming a company would later buy those precious metals back from the individuals for a profit.

The FBI and commerce department fraud investigators say Rougier used his clients’ funds instead for personal expenditures, like travel, shopping and strip club visits.

Investigators say Rougier victimized more than a dozen people — mostly seniors — between 2010 and 2017.

Rougier’s securities and insurance producer licenses were revoked by the state in 2012.