MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton will deliver his final State of the State address Wednesday night.

This comes a year after Dayton collapsed in the middle of his annual speech on the House floor.

The governor joked Tuesday that he hopes to stay on his feet the entire time this year.

The speech is Dayton’s last chance to lay out priorities for the GOP-controlled Legislature this year before he leaves office next year.

The State of the State starts at 7 p.m. Watch it live on wcco.com or on our Facebook page.

