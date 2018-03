MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Little Falls man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of 213th Street and 175th Avenue, just north of Little Falls.

The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Christian Seidl was driving east on 213th Street when he collided with another driver – 24-year-old Nickolas Retka – going south on 175th.

Seidl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.