MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A program proven to help kids in schools is calling for thousands of volunteers to join its ranks.

Minnesota Math Corps and Minnesota Reading Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for the upcoming school year.

Most of them are needed here in the Twin Cities, but volunteers are needed across the state.

AmeriCorps goal is to help every student become a successful reader by the end of third grade.

Volunteers can earn up to $5,000 to pay for student loans or tuition.