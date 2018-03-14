MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Milaca man faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death and tried to blame it on neo-Nazis, according to charges filed in Mille Lacs County.

According to the criminal complaint, the county sheriff’s office received a report on the afternoon of Sunday, March 11 from a Milaca man who reported that he received a call from an Isaiah Alan Pedersen. Pedersen allegedly told the man that his mom was stabbed to death in a bedroom at their house. The man called 911 again shortly after, reporting that Pedersen was at his house in total panic.

Deputies responded and picked up Isaiah Pedersen, who appeared to have blood on his clothes. He allegedly told deputies that four to five Neo-Nazis had stabbed his mother and ran into the woods. He said another person was there armed with a double-barreled shotgun.

Deputies then responded to the location of the incident, a residence on the 5800 block of 185th Street. There, emergency responders discovered the body of 59-year-old Ariel Suzette Pedersen. She was deceased with apparent homicidal blunt force injuries.

Isaiah Pedersen was arrested and booked into Mille Lacs County Jail following a mirandized interview where he allegedly admitted to striking his mother with fists, hitting her in the head with an object and stabbing her. He said he also dragged her body into another room. He said the incident took place following an argument after returning home earlier from the liquor store.

Isaiah Pedersen was arraigned in Mille Lacs District Court on Tuesday, March 13 for second-degree murder and second-degree intentional murder. He was then returned to Mille Lacs County Jail where he is being held on $300,000 unconditional and $100,000 conditional bail.

If convicted, Isaiah Pedersen could face up to 40 years in prison per murder charge.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8250.