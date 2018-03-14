ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild will be without one of its best defensemen for at least a month, and the rest of the regular season.

The Wild announced Wednesday that Jared Spurgeon will miss a minimum of four weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring. Spurgeon suffered the injury in the closing minutes of the third period in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.

Spurgeon went into the corner to retrieve a loose puck, lost an edge and went awkwardly feet first into the boards. He had to be helped off the ice.

Spurgeon has nine goals and 28 assists in 61 games, good for seventh on the team in points.

The Wild currently sits fourth in the Western Conference with 85 points. They’re also third in the Central Division, behind Winnipeg and Nashville.

The Wild is 39-24-7 with 12 games left.