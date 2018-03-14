Filed Under:Chris Melore, Deals, Local TV, Pi Day, Pies, Pizza, talkers

CBS Local — March 14 is Pi Day, better known as a celebration of the never-ending number that begins 3.14. In honor of the mathematical constant symbolized by π (pi), restaurants and stores around the country are offering up some tasty pie-themed deals.

Dozens of pizza chains are dishing out deals on Pi Day with some serving up whole pies for just $3.14. Blaze, Papa Murphy’s, Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza, Flippers Pizzeria, Hungry Howie’s, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, The Pizza Press, Urban Bricks, and Your Pie are all reportedly offering full-sized pizzas for the special Pi Day price.

If you’re craving something sweet on Pi Day, several restaurants and grocery stores are giving customers a break on pie. Both Whole Foods Market and Pick’n Save are selling large baked pies for just $3.14 on 3/14.

Boston Market, Bojangles’ and others are also celebrating the “math holiday” with discounts on pies, fries, and even free ice cream.

For some lucky couples getting married on Pi Day, &pizza is throwing free weddings at their restaurants in four cities. It’s the third year in a row the pizza chain has hosted a free pizza party reception for a group of pre-selected customers.

