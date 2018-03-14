MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Running back Jerick McKinnon is reportedly leaving the Minnesota Vikings for a big payday in the Bay Area.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Wednesday running back Jerick McKinnon will sign a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers worth $30 million.

Former #Vikings RB Jerick Mckinnon is signing with the #49ers on a 4-year deal, source confirmed (as @AdamSchefter said). They focused on him, as Carlos Hyde left for Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

McKinnon never established himself as a starter with the Vikings, but when Dalvin Cook tore his ACL last year, he performed well as part of a two-headed attack with Latavius Murray.

The 25-year-old had 570 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2017 – both career highs. He also caught 51 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers’ starting running back from last season, Carlos Hyde, is reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns, so McKinnon should have a shot at a larger role in San Francisco.

The reported deal would make McKinnon the fourth-highest paid running back in the NFL, behind Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy.