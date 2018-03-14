MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ biggest offseason splash — the signing of Kirk Cousins — has yet to be made official, but Wednesday, they reportedly added another quarterback.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Vikings are trading for Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.

So there is the quick answer to Cousins backup https://t.co/7T9m9ih2w9 — Mark Rosen (@WCCORosen) March 14, 2018

Rapaport’s colleague Adam Schefter reported the Vikings will send a 2019 draft pick to the Broncos for Siemian and a late-round pick in 2018.

Broncos and Vikings are finalizing a trade for backup QB Trevor Siemian, as @rapsheet said. Broncos will send Siemian and a 2018 late-round pick to the Vikings for a pick in 2019 draft, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

The 26-year-old started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He ended the 2017 season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in Week 15.

The Broncos drafted Siemian out of Northwestern University in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

Siemian is set to make $1.9 million in 2018.