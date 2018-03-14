MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ biggest offseason splash — the signing of Kirk Cousins — has yet to be made official, but Wednesday, they reportedly added another quarterback.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Vikings are trading for Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
Rapaport’s colleague Adam Schefter reported the Vikings will send a 2019 draft pick to the Broncos for Siemian and a late-round pick in 2018.
The 26-year-old started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He ended the 2017 season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in Week 15.
The Broncos drafted Siemian out of Northwestern University in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.
Siemian is set to make $1.9 million in 2018.