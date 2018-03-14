ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Police say the man fatally shot on a sidewalk in Rochester was a husband and father of three who fled his homeland of Iraq several years ago.

Four Rochester men, ages 23 to 25, have been arrested in the shooting about 9 p.m. Monday. Police say two of the suspects went through the victim’s pockets after he was shot in the chest.

Police Capt. John Sherwin says there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, and the suspects. Sherwin says the suspects allege Naddf’s vehicle hit another vehicle belonging to one of the men. But, Sherwin says there was no damage to either vehicle.

Authorities say surveillance video from a nearby apartment building led police to the suspects and the handgun apparently used to kill Naddf.

