ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department says one of its own was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday while chasing a suspect with a gun.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Minnehaha Avenue West and Milton Street North. Members of the St. Paul police gang unit were out on patrol when they encountered a suspect who fled from them with reckless abandon.

While in pursuit, an officer went into the street and was hit by a vehicle. Police say the officer was conscious and alert after the crash. He was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation and is expected to be OK.

Other officers continued the pursuit, and the suspect tossed a Luger AP9 during the chase. Officers found the gun, and the suspect was taken into custody.