(credit: Minnesota Twins)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota Twins catcher may have made the best play of Spring Training.

During Monday’s game against the New York Yankees, Willians Astudillo threw a no-look pick-off to first base, catching Shane Robinson unaware.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/973719106166833152

The Twins won the game, 2-1.

Astudillo, 26, joined the Twins on a minor league contract last November.