MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new millionaire in northern Minnesota.

State lottery officials say someone bought a Lotto America ticket worth an estimated $22.8 million Wednesday night from a Holiday gas station in Roseau.

The winning numbers were 8-21-38-50-51 and the Star Ball was 4.

Lottery officials say this is first time the Lotto America jackpot has been won since the game launched in November.

The winning ticket buyer has a year to claim the prize.

After the prize is claimed, the Holiday station where the ticket was sold – located on 3rd Street Northwest — will receive a $10,000 bonus.