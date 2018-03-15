MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A jail inmate in the south metro is accused of punching a correctional officer several times in the face earlier this month.
Twenty-three-year-old Aziz Holmes, of Brooklyn Center, is charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer, a felony, court documents filed in Dakota County show.
According to a criminal complaint, Holmes was being escorted back from a shower on March 3 when he punched a correctional officer three to four times in the face, leaving him with cuts and swelling that required medical attention.
In an interview with authorities, Holmes said he was being treated unfairly in jail and decided he was going to “pop off” on one of the deputies.
In January, Holmes was charged with stealing a car in Hastings and fleeing police.
