MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plenty of families will be traveling for spring break. In fact, some 88 million Americans plan to take family vacations this year.

A survey by AAA found 35 percent of them want to visit another country.

One other finding was that 44 percent of millennials are planning a family getaway, which is more than members of Generation X (at 39 percent) or baby boomers (with 32 percent).

“Just like generations before them, millennials see a family vacation as one of the best ways to create memories and reconnect with loved ones,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president of Travel and Publishing. “No matter their age, families are going on not just one, but multiple vacations throughout the year to revisit favorite destinations and experience new places.”

And families are taking more trips per year, according to AAA, looking for new experiences.

The organization’s findings indicate these are the top 5 most sought-after vacation spots: