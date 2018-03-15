Filed Under:Florida

MIAMI (AP/WCCO) — CBS News reports that several people are dead after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at a Florida university Thursday.

The newly-installed bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge’s main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

