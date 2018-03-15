(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is no doubt that a lot “close personal friends” will be reaching out to Sid Hartman on Wednesday.

The media legend, who has worked in the Twin Cities for more than six decades, is celebrating his 98th birthday. A native of north Minneapolis, he was already a well-known newspaper columnist when he joined the staff of WCCO Radio in 1955, and has become one of the station’s most popular personalities.

A sports writer for the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune for more than 70 years, Hartman began working at WCCO in 1955, when he was only 35 years old. He’s been joined by Sports Huddle co-host Dave Mona on Sunday mornings for more than three decades.

Looking ahead, the next time Sid will be able to host the Sunday Sports Huddle on his birthday comes in the year 2020.

That’s Sid’s 100th birthday.

Nobody is doubting that Sid will still be around on that day.

Here is a sampling of some of the birthday wishes that came Sid’s way on Thursday!

Happy 98th birthday to our close personal friend, @SidHartman! pic.twitter.com/EWQ0CzBUyJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 15, 2018

The #MNTwins PR department wishes Sid Hartman a happy 98th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/iQJKkOQhyQ — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) March 15, 2018

98 years young and still going strong. Happy birthday to Minnesota legend @SidHartman! pic.twitter.com/R8Vx688KBa — Minnesota MBB (@GopherMBB) March 15, 2018

"Listen, this is Sid Hartman. He's a legend." I CANNOT DEAL pic.twitter.com/CmMEqNSV4k — Key Sang (@Phantele_) February 14, 2018